Markets
Why an airline is building a hotel empire in India
Madhvendra 6 min read 16 Apr 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
- A tie-up with a global hotel giant signals a broader ambition: turning India’s biggest airline into a full-service travel powerhouse, with hospitality at its core.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s biggest airline is no longer just flying passengers—it’s also figuring out how to stay with them through every leg of their journey.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less