Why analyst expects IRCTC shares to double in 2 years

Expecting further rise in IRCTC share price; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL securities said, "Major reason for IRCTC share price hitting lifetime high on a regular basis is its aggressive focus on the hospitality business. On one hand it is tying up with hotels, aviation and surface transport service providers while on the other hand it is strengthening its food supply business through tie-ups with local supplier. Market is sniffing its aim to provide A-Z solution in near future while offering tour and travel packages. Other reason for markets being bullish on IRCTC share price is government's focus on running private trains. Since, IRCTC is a tried and tested player in running a private train; it is going to emerge major beneficiary of this government planning."

