Why analysts are bullish on Bajaj Finance shares despite Q2 miss

The brokerage has reiterated buy on Bajaj Finance, with a target price of ₹ 8,650 per share. “Barring any new COVID disruption, we expect Bajaj Finance to deliver 24% AUM growth in FY22E and a 25% CAGR thereafter. We expect margin to sustain driven by a reduction in the negative carry as excess liquidity normalizes and the decline in interest income reversals. We have increased our credit cost estimate for FY22E to 2.8% (v/s 2.6% earlier). We expect BAF to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.4-4.7%/21-23% over FY23-24E. Given the expected recovery in asset quality in 2HFY22 and the sustained milestones-driven progress made by Bajaj Finance in its digital transformation program, we reiterate our Buy rating with a target price of RS 8,650 per share (9x Sep 23E book value per share)," Motilal Oswal said.

