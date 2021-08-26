Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Why analysts are bullish on IRCTC, Ircon? Here are the triggers

Why analysts are bullish on IRCTC, Ircon? Here are the triggers

Premium
IRCTC and Ircon shares are portfolio stocks that one should buy and hold for long-term, say experts.
2 min read . 10:38 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • IRCTC, Ircon shares: Unlock activities will have immediate impact on IRCTC and Ircon share price rally while Indian Railways asset monetisation impact will become visible in long-term, say experts

IRCTC, Ircon shares: On account of 1.52 lakh crore Indian Railways' asset monetisation plan laid down on Monday in the National Monetisation Plan (NMP), stock market experts have become highly bullish on IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and Ircon International shares. They said that the announcement may work as catalyst in these two stocks' share price rally as these shares are already on the upside due to acceleration in unlock activities. According to stock market experts, both stocks deals in Indian Railways sector and after the asset monetisation announcement, there will be an additional trigger aiding the share price rally of these two stocks in long-term. They advised investors to add these two counters in their portfolio and hold for long term.

IRCTC, Ircon shares: On account of 1.52 lakh crore Indian Railways' asset monetisation plan laid down on Monday in the National Monetisation Plan (NMP), stock market experts have become highly bullish on IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) and Ircon International shares. They said that the announcement may work as catalyst in these two stocks' share price rally as these shares are already on the upside due to acceleration in unlock activities. According to stock market experts, both stocks deals in Indian Railways sector and after the asset monetisation announcement, there will be an additional trigger aiding the share price rally of these two stocks in long-term. They advised investors to add these two counters in their portfolio and hold for long term.

Speaking on the triggers that may fuel IRCTC and Ircon shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "IRCTC and Ircon International share prices are already poised for an upside swing due to fast catching unlock activities. Now, after the announcement of Indian Railways' 1.52 lakh crore asset monetisation programme by FY25, these shares are expected to gain momentum and showcase sharp upside movement in long-term. Since, there will be monetisation of passenger trains too, IRCTC is expected to emerge as major beneficiary as it is tried and tested player in running private trains. Similarly, there will be monetisation of goods shades, railway tracks and railway platforms; Ircon International is expected to get direct or indirect benefit of this move."

Speaking on the triggers that may fuel IRCTC and Ircon shares; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "IRCTC and Ircon International share prices are already poised for an upside swing due to fast catching unlock activities. Now, after the announcement of Indian Railways' 1.52 lakh crore asset monetisation programme by FY25, these shares are expected to gain momentum and showcase sharp upside movement in long-term. Since, there will be monetisation of passenger trains too, IRCTC is expected to emerge as major beneficiary as it is tried and tested player in running private trains. Similarly, there will be monetisation of goods shades, railway tracks and railway platforms; Ircon International is expected to get direct or indirect benefit of this move."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities said that unlock activities will have immediate impact on IRCTC and Ircon share price rally while Indian Railways asset monetisation impact will become visible in long-term. He said that one should buy these counters keeping in mind that Indian Railways asset monetisation is expected to complete by FY25 and one should add these stocks in portfolio keeping a long-term time-horizon to get full benefit of this central government's move.

IRCTC share price target

Sharing major levels in regard to IRCTC share price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "IRCTC is a portfolio stock that one should buy and hold for long-term. This stock has strong immediate support at 2500. So, one can buy the counter at current market price for the target of 2750 to 2900 maintaining stop loss below 2500."

Ircon share price target

On his view on Ircon share price; Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "One can buy the stock at current market price for the target of 48 to 50 maintaining stop loss below 40."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Organ transplant is costly, but insurance can help

Premium

E-commerce on a blue-collar hiring boom as festivals draw near

Premium

Here are the two big winners from the fiber internet boom

Premium

ICICI Bank has outdone its peers; what about valuations now?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!