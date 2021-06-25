{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dolly Khanna is one of the marquee investors in Indian stock market whose portfolio is closely watched because she has a knack of investing in lesser-known stocks that goes on to over perform at Dalal Street. Rain Industries stock is a glaring example of it. This Dolly Khanna share has delivered more than 49 per cent return in the last 6 months by rising from ₹126 per share mark to ₹188.05 at NSE. The stock has delivered more than 9 per cent return in the last one month as well. According to stock market experts, this chemical stock has gone through profit-booking in the last 5 trade sessions and one can indulge in fresh buying for six to nine month target of ₹340.

Speaking on Rain Industries share price target Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Rain Industries has went through consolidation in the last few trade sessions and is well placed for fresh buy. One can buy Rain industries shares at current market price for the immediate short-term target of ₹220 to ₹225 maintaining stop loss at ₹165." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Predicting breakout in Rain Industries shares Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Rain Industries has been trading sideways for some time like any other chemical and cement stocks. Once, it breaches ₹210, it will give a strong breakout and in next 6 to 9 months we can expect this Dolly Khanna share to rise ₹280 to ₹340 levels."

