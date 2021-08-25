Why analysts expect rally in Indian stock market to cool next year

India's liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policy starts to tighten, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who expect corporate earnings to rise further. Despite slumps during two damaging waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the benchmark BSE Sensex Index has surged nearly 120% from a record low of 25,638 hit in late March last year, when the country's first lockdown started.