Why Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power share price is skyrocketing — explained
Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power shares are rising due to company's ₹128 crore deal with THDC for transfer of developmental rights of KalaiII hydro-electric project
Stock market today: Anil Ambani-backed Reliance Power shares have been in uptrend after ushering in current financial year 2023-24. Reliance Power shares bottomed out at ₹9.15 apiece levels at the end of March 2023. Since then it has been moving upside continuously.
