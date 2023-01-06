Why Anil Ambani-backed stock hit upper circuit for 5th day in a row?2 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- NCLT has given relief to Torrent Group by restraining Reliance Capital from accepting ₹9,000 crore fresh offer of Hinduja Global
Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani (ADAG) company, Reliance Capital share price has been hitting upper circuit for the last five trade sessions. This Anil Ambani-backed stock, which is one of the Reliance ADAG company listed on Indian bourses is in news these days for take over by Torrent Group and Hinduja Global. So, the stock is in action as both the companies have bid for acquiring the NBFC backed by Anil Ambani, who is Chairman of the Reliance ADAG.
