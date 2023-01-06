Why Anil Ambani-backed stock hit upper circuit for 5th day in a row?

Advising stock investors to avoid taking any fresh position in the scrip, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "This is short term sentiment and from fundamental perspective, there is no change in the financials of the company. One should think of exiting the scrip in current rise and avoid taking any fresh position in the debt-ridden company." He said that clarity would come only when the NCLT verdict comes out and no body knows how long it would take for the NCLT to give its final verdict in the new twist.