Why Anil Ambani's ADAG group stocks are rising — explained

Speaking on Reliance Capital share price rally; Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisor said, "Counter is hitting upper circuit on regular basis from past few days on account of its plan to reduce debt of over ₹9000 crore related to its 100 per cent subsidiary Reliance Commercial Finance. Despite 100 per cent gain in past one month, we recommend to avoid the counter as over 94 per cent of the holding is owned by public while promoters hold mere 1.5 per cent. With negative reserves, high debt, YoY negative EPS and continuous exit from DII are few basic reasons to stay away from this counter. Investors or traders who have entered from lower levels can book profit at least to the extent of capital deployed keep the balance to ride the rally with the stop loss of slightly above daily lower circuit."