APL Apollo Tubes shares came under intense selling pressure on Wednesday, 25 November, hitting the 15% lower circuit after several brokerages downgraded the stock and significantly reduced their price targets following its proposed acquisition of Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated business.

The sharp decline has erased a significant portion of the stock's recent gains. After touching a 52-week high on Monday, 16 November, APL Apollo shares have reversed sharply, hitting a fresh 52-week low within just nine days and six trading sessions. The stock has shed more than 34% over the past week, with Wednesday's fall adding to the selling pressure.

ICICI Securities, Nuvama, and Axis Capital have turned cautious on the counter following the transaction announcement, citing concerns over acquisition costs, higher debt, interest expenses, and the potential impact on earnings.

Nuvama downgrades APL Apollo to Hold, sets fair value at ₹ 1,459 Nuvama Institutional Equities has downgraded APL Apollo Tubes to 'Hold', assigning a fair value of ₹1,459 per share and a near-term target price of ₹1,739, factoring in the proposed open offer. The brokerage said the stock is currently trading at 18 times and 15 times its estimated FY28 and FY29 EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Under the proposed transaction, Tata Steel will acquire the promoters' 26.38% stake in APL Apollo at approximately ₹2,100 per share and launch an open offer for an additional 26% stake at ₹2,300 per share. APL Apollo, in turn, will acquire Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated steel businesses for around ₹28,000 crore. The acquisition will initially be financed through debt, followed by an equity infusion of approximately ₹18,000 crore. The company will also outsource 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of colour-coating capacity to SG Spectra. The transaction remains subject to necessary approvals.

Nuvama said higher leverage, the exit of erstwhile promoter Sanjay Gupta and near-term earnings per share (EPS) dilution warrant a change in its valuation methodology. The brokerage has shifted to an EV/EBITDA-based valuation and assigned a multiple of 15 times, around 40% below the stock's historical average.

Axis Capital downgrades APL Apollo to Sell Axis Capital has downgraded APL Apollo Tubes to 'Sell' from 'Buy' and slashed its target price by 40% to ₹1,420 from ₹2,400 earlier.

The brokerage believes the proposed ₹28,000-crore acquisition of Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated business is expensive, valuing the transaction at 24.8 times its FY26 enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA).

The acquisition is also expected to weigh on the company's earnings due to increased borrowing and financing costs. Axis Capital estimates that APL Apollo's FY28 earnings per share (EPS) could decline by 52% to ₹28 due to a higher debt burden and higherinterest expenses.

The brokerage also flagged the possibility of new competitors entering the segment and the promoter exit as factors that could put additional pressure on the stock's valuation.

While the open offer price of ₹2,301 could provide near-term support, Axis Capital sees the possibility of further downside once the open offer process is completed.

Also Read | Tata Steel share price in focus on ₹15,511 crore APL Apollo acquisition

ICICI Securities cuts rating, slashes target price ICICI Securities has also downgraded APL Apollo Tubes to 'Sell' from its earlier 'Add' recommendation and reduced its target price sharply to ₹1,345 from ₹2,200.

According to the brokerage, the acquisition will be substantially debt-funded, resulting in higher interest expenses that could adversely affect earnings per share. The pressure on profitability may persist until the additional debt is repaid or refinanced.

ICICI Securities has identified the transaction structure, open-offer pricing, and the implications for minority shareholders as key factors investors should monitor.

The brokerage also highlighted the risks arising from potential further equity dilution and elevated leverage following the acquisition.

APL Apollo Tubes share price today APL Apollo Tubes share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹1,501.35 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,334.55 per share.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said APL Apollo has been witnessing significant selling pressure. The stock had initially been trading in a range before declining in the previous session, indicating distribution. Wednesday's sharp fall, accompanied by high trading volumes, further points to strong distribution and a breakdown in the stock.

He attributed the weakness to the Tata Steel deal, under which Tata Steel will acquire the promoters' 26.38% stake in APL Apollo at ₹2,100 per share, while APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated businesses for around ₹28,000 crore, largely funded through debt.

Arora noted that the weekly RSI is moving towards oversold territory, raising the possibility of some near-term stabilisation. However, he cautioned that the stock could remain under pressure unless strong buying volumes emerge. He identified ₹1,275 as the key support level.