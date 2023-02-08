Why are Adani stocks surging today?
- On February 7, the combined market value of group firms rose by ₹11,506 crore, after eight straight days of decline that saw the group lose more than $100 billion in market value
After falling relentlessly since January 25, Adani group stocks took a breather in last 2 days after the company took multiple measures to soothe investors nerves. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have attacked the PM Narendra Modi-led government of favouring Gautam Adani and the business. The flagship company stock, Adani Enterprises hit an intraday low of ₹1,017.10 on February 03, 2023, and since then the stock has risen to around ₹2,000-level, as on February 8.
