Why are Adani stocks surging today?

After falling relentlessly since January 25, Adani group stocks took a breather in last 2 days after the company took multiple measures to soothe investors nerves. Meanwhile, the opposition parties have attacked the PM Narendra Modi-led government of favouring Gautam Adani and the business. The flagship company stock, Adani Enterprises hit an intraday low of ₹1,017.10 on February 03, 2023, and since then the stock has risen to around ₹2,000-level, as on February 8.

