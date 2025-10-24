Mint Market
Why are Cipla shares down 3% despite deal with Eli Lilly to sell weight loss drug?

Cipla share price: Analysts believe that while the deal is positive, Cipla's share price is unlikely to see a fresh run-up, given the rise it has already seen in the anticipation of the deal over the past few sessions.

Saloni Goel
Updated24 Oct 2025, 09:41 AM IST
Cipla share price: Despite a deal with Eli Lily to sell its blockbuster weight-loss drug under a separate brand in the country, Cipla shares witnessed selling pressure in trade on Friday, October 24.

Cipla's share price extended its fall in trade today, following a 1% slide on Thursday. Before that, the pharma stock had gained for five straight sessions, clocking an over 7.5% gain.

More to come...

 
 
