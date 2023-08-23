Global bond yields are flaring up to the levels unseen in years, drawing support from strong macroeconomic data that makes a case for continuing with the monetary tightening policy through interest rate hikes.

In the US, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have soared to levels around 4.366%, their highest since 2007, prompting investors to initiate risk-off trade.

The US treasury yields have climbed almost 40 bps month-to-date amid rising bets that interest rates will remain elevated for longer. This has spooked investors and the equity markets have remained mostly under pressure.

To tame the soaring inflation, the US Federal Reserve has increased the borrowing costs to their highest level in more than 22 years, in a rate hike cycle that started in March 2022. In its latest monetary policy, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked benchmark interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, its 11th hike in its last 12 meetings, and left the door open to another increase.

Just as markets were hoping for easing interest rates, strong US economic data reduced the possibility of it.

US retail sales rose 0.7% in July, far higher than expectations, while the economy grew at a 2.4% annualized rate in the second quarter. This was well above the expectations and market participants believe that the inflation would not cool off soon, raising bets of further interest rate hikes.

“Interest in US bonds is driven by GDP growth expectations on the back of a resilient jobs market and continued higher inflation that is keeping the expectations of “higher for longer" interest rates," said Srikanth Subramanian, CEO of Kotak Cherry.

He expect the US Fed to increase the rates by 25 bps in September thus pushing the US yields higher.

Meanwhile, markets are looking ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium for clues on future monetary policy.

Indian bond yields

On the domestic front, Indian government bond yields have been following the US yields slowly. The benchmark bond yield hit over a four-month high of 7.26% last Thursday.

The benchmark government 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading around 7.2078% on Wednesday.

However, while the 10-year US yield has risen nearly 35 bps in the last two weeks to 4.30%, the Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield has gained just around five basis points (bps) in the same period.

Meanwhile, the spread between Indian and US government bonds has fallen below 300 basis points (bps), the lowest in 14 years, as local yields did not react much to the spike in their US counterparts.

The spread between the duo has eased to 290 bps, a level similar to June 2009, dropping from 320 bps two weeks ago. The spread had hit a 14-year-low in May, shrinking to around 315 bps, Reuters reported.

Bond yields in India have averted a huge spike as investors do not expect any further hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The central bank had, in its August monetary policy, kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% but revised upwards its inflation forecast strengthening the case of ‘higher for longer’, a theme that is playing out globally too.

Since May 2022, the central bank has raised the repo rate by 250 basis points (bps).

With domestic retail inflation, measured in consumer price index (CPI), surging to 15-month high peak of 7.44% in July, expectations are ripe that the RBI will not cut interest rates soon and high interest rates will prevail for long. This has kept the bond yields elevated.

Impact on Markets

Rising bond yields have spooked the equity market as investors tend to shift away from risky assets. The sharp spike in US bond yields negatively impact the capital flows to emerging markets like India.

Nifty has fallen 1.45% in the last one month weighed down by persistent selling by foreign institutional investors (FII). The FIIs have sold Indian equities worth more than ₹13,000 crore in August.

“Sustained rise in FII inflows will happen only if the US bond yields decline. Clarity on this will emerge only after trends in US inflation and Fed’s monetary stance indicate softening. Investors should wait for clarity on these macro trends," said K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, he suggests that long-term investors can accumulate high quality growth stocks.

“Large-cap banks are now fairly valued. The prospects for large-caps in the capital goods sector are bright," Vijayakumar said.

