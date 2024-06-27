Why are India Cements shares skyrocketing today? — explained
India Cements shares have risen around 26% in the last two straight sessions
Stock market today: India Cements shares have been on an uptrend for the last two straight sessions. After ending at ₹229.38 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, the cement stock has been rising since Wednesday. Today, India Cements' share price opened with an upside gap at ₹285 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹288.88, recording a rise of around 26 percent in the last two sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started