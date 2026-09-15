Why are IT stocks on fire? Check TCS, HCL Tech, LTM, Tech Mahindra, Infosys share performance

Stock market today: Amid buzz about the AI slowdown, Indian IT and tech stocks saw strong buying in the early morning session on Tuesday. The Nifty IT index shot up over 4%. Among the Indian IT majors, Tata Group's Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price is up by near 5%, HCL Technologies shares surged over 6%, Tech Mahindra share price went up around 5%, LTM shares went up over 4%, whereas Infosys shares skyrocketed around 4.50%.
According to experts, IT stocks are rising due to the AI-slowdown buzz in the global markets. They said the AI-slowdown is a positive development for the Indian IT and tech shares, and these sector stocks are expected to attract bulls' attention until the AI-slowdown buzz subsides. They advised investors to look at small-cap IT stocks rather than mid-cap or large-cap IT shares.
Highlighting the reason for skyrocketing IT stocks, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360, said, “IT and tech stocks witnessed heavy beating when the AI stocks were on fire in the global markets. However, once the AI buzz has cooled down and there is buzz for the AI-slowdown, these beaten-down stocks are expected to attract the bulls' attention.”
Goel said that IT stocks are available at a discount, as they have been major casualties in every sharp sell-off on Dalal Street in recent years.
Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “It is a double bonanza for the IT stocks today as the market is also looking positive in the early morning session. As IT stocks are in the oversold zone and the majority of the IT stocks are available at attractive valuations, bulls are expected to prefer IT stocks over other segments.”
However, to maximise this bull trend in the IT stocks, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities said, “Ideally, one should first buy large-cap, then mid-cap and then small-cap IT stocks. However, I would advise investors to prefer small-cap stocks ahead of mid-caps and large-caps as small-cap stocks have shown resilience during the recent beating and hence chances for small-caps to outperform mid-caps and large-caps are high.”
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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