Why are mid, small-caps bleeding? Indices crash up to 4% - Swiggy, Meesho, Vedanta Aluminium, MCX lose big

The Indian stock market witnessed an across-the-board selloff on Friday, 23 October, with the benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, falling up to 1.4% during the session.

However, the selloff was deeper in the mid and small-cap segments. The BSE 150 Midcap index crashed 3.2%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index crashed 3.6% during the session.

Top drags on the midcap index Swiggy, Meesho, Vedanta Aluminium Metal, One 97 Communications (Paytm), and BHEL were among the top drags on the BSE 150 Midcap index.

Top drags on the smallcap index Delhivery, HFCL, Ather Energy, RBL Bank, IIFL Finance, and Apar Industries were among the top drags on the BSE 250 Smallcap Index.

Why are mid, small-caps bleeding? While the market is witnessing an all-round selloff, the mid and small-cap segments are bleeding more due to their higher valuation amid persistent geopolitical concerns, elevated oil prices, and rising bond yields.

"Mid-cap and small-cap stocks are bleeding largely because of elevated valuations. Valuations in these segments had become unjustifiably high, driven primarily by liquidity. Look at the mutual fund inflows into mid-cap and small-cap funds in September," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

"New investors are not particularly concerned about valuations. They believe mid-cap and small-cap stocks will outperform over the long term and, therefore, are willing to pay any price. However, that is not what market experience suggests," said Vijayakumar.