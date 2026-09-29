Why are R Systems International shares up 28% in 2 days despite weak trends on Dalal Street? Reason, next target price

R Systems International shares continued witnessing strong buying interest for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, 29 September. R Systems International's share price opened at ₹289.70 against its previous close of ₹277.60 and jumped as much as 9% to hit an intraday high of ₹302.75. At this price, the stock has surged 28.4% in just two consecutive sessions. On the other hand, the equity benchmark Sensex has crashed by 2.5% in just two sessions, hitting an intraday low of 72,064 on Tuesday.

Why are R Systems International shares rising? The stock is witnessing strong traction ahead of the record date for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2026 (FY26).

On Friday, 25 September, the company's board declared a second interim dividend of ₹8 for FY26.

The record date for determining shareholders' entitlement to the said dividend is Thursday, 1 October 2026. The dividend for FY26 will be paid on or before 24 October 2026.

R Systems International share price trend By 10 am on Tuesday, the stock has jumped nearly 18% in the last six months. However, over the last one year, it is down 28%, hitting a 52-week low of ₹213.50 on 6 July this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹446.55 on 6 October last year. On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 21% so far in September, after a 6% fall in August.

R Systems International shares the next target price According to Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, underscored that the stock has witnessed a sharp bounce back from the price support at the ₹220 level and is heading towards the resistance level of ₹325, which is the upper band price resistance of a past 8-month congestion zone ( ₹220– ₹325 levels).

"Going forward, a decisive close above ₹325 spot levels is crucial for a sustainable move towards ₹380 and higher in the near term," said Kumar.

Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, noted that R Systems International has been trading within a sideways box on price charts.

View full Image View full Image R Systems International technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

Now that the stock is approaching resistance, it would be wise for investors to exit, as it has been in a medium-term downtrend and is likely to hit new 52-week lows in the next few months.

"The stock has been trading with negative crossovers within its major EMA’s and clearly demonstrates the trend remains down, and a couple of days doesn’t change the trend for the stock. If the stock price has to change its medium-term downtrend, there’s a consolidation required in prices, positive crossovers required between major EMAs, and a break of the lower high of ₹324.70 is compulsory," said Thukral.

"This rally in the stock seems to be a bounce, and investors are advised to take an exit as the stock will most likely hit fresh 52-week lows below ₹213.52 in the next few months," Thukral said.

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