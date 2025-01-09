Hello User
Next Story
BREAKING NEWS

Why are SRF and Navin Fluorine share prices skyrocketing? EXPLAINED

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: SRF Ltd and Navin Fluorine share prices skyrocketed up to 14% in the morning trades on Thursday. These two stocks have been gaining with rise in Global refrigerant Merchandise prices that is likely to boost their earnings.

Stock Market Today: SRF Ltd and Navin Fluorine share price skyrocketed up to 14% in the morning trades on Thursday. These two stocks have been gaining with rise in Global refrigerant Merchandise prices that is likely to boost their earning and also for few oter specialty chemical manufacturers

SRF share price opened at 2478.05 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 1% higher than the previous close of 2350.90. The SRF share price further gained to highs of 2678.95 marking gains of 14%.

The rise comes after a major U.S. distributor with sizable quotas issued concerns about serious supply shortages for R32 and R125, two essential refrigerant gases. Global refrigerant Merchandise prices thereby are risng sharply .The HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) sector, which depends largely on these gases for its operations, is facing difficulties as a result of these limitations.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
