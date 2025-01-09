Why are SRF and Navin Fluorine share prices skyrocketing? EXPLAINED

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market Today: SRF Ltd and Navin Fluorine share price skyrocketed up to 14% in the morning trades on Thursday. These two stocks have been gaining with rise in Global refrigerant Merchandise prices that is likely to boost their earning and also for few oter specialty chemical manufacturers

SRF share price opened at ₹2478.05 on the BSE on Thursday, more than 1% higher than the previous close of ₹2350.90. The SRF share price further gained to highs of 2678.95 marking gains of 14%.

The rise comes after a major U.S. distributor with sizable quotas issued concerns about serious supply shortages for R32 and R125, two essential refrigerant gases. Global refrigerant Merchandise prices thereby are risng sharply .The HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) sector, which depends largely on these gases for its operations, is facing difficulties as a result of these limitations.

