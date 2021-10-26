Why are stocks losing their edge despite  a  bull run?

The Sensex is currently available at a one-year forward price to earnings (PE) of 23.62 times, whereas the Nifty is at 22.28 times. In comparison, the MSCI World is trading at 19.22 times and the MSCI Emerging Markets at 13.02 times. However, the Sensex and the Nifty have gained 28-30% in 2021 so far against a 17% jump of the MSCI World and 0.46% of the MSCI EM. The number of companies trading at a PE higher than 25 times has risen from 11 in March 2020 to 25 in September 2021.

