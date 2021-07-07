Why are Tata Motors shares falling?

Co-head of Research at Equitymaster, Rahul Shah, said, "Of late, I have seen a perceptible change in the way car enthusiasts think about home grown brands, especially the ones sporting the Tata badge. They believe that Tata Motors has definitely upped its game when it comes to cars, offering a much better bang for the back in terms of safety, reliability, and style. So much so that they've even persuaded a few in the group to go for a 'Tata' as their next car. Well, it is not just in these chatrooms that Tata Motors is a hot commodity. It has also set the Indian stock market on fire with its stellar run in the last year or so. However, any strong connection between the company's share price jump and its much improved car line up should be taken with a pinch of salt. The company's car division is a small contributor to its overall fortunes. What really moves the needle for the company in terms of its fundamentals is its overseas subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover and its commercial vehicles division. And therefore, investors should track these divisions closely if they have to take a call on the company as an investment candidate."

