Why Asian Paints, Berger Paints shares are falling? Experts list out reasons

Speaking on the reason for dip in stock price of paint majors, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Crude oil prices are rising and paint manufacturers use crude oil as major raw material. So, in the wake of rising crude oil prices, paint manufacturers margin is expected to go down and reason for dip in Asian Paints and Berger Paints shares should be seen from this specs. Apart from this, low interest rate regime is about to end and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already indicated about increasing interest rates in upcoming monetary policy meeting. So, in the wake of higher interest rate regime, infrastructure spending are expected to witness some dent. As paints are one of the major raw material for various infra projects, lower infra spending may hit paint business volume as well."

