Why Asian Paints, Berger Paints shares are falling? Experts list out reasons

Why Asian Paints, Berger Paints shares are falling? Experts list out reasons2 min read . 11:23 AM IST
- Asian Paints and Berger Paints shares are expected to correct at least 10 per cent more from their current levels, say stock market experts
Shares of Asian Paints and Berger Paints extended its fall on second straight session on Thursday. Asian Paints share price today opened with downside gap and hit intraday low of ₹2740.50 levels whereas Berger Paints share price today opened lower and hit intraday low of ₹547 apiece levels. In last two sessions, Berger Paints shares have fallen from ₹610.50 to ₹547 levels, logging more than 10 per cent dip whereas Asian Paints share price has fallen from ₹3096 to ₹2740.50 levels, descending to the tune of 11.50 per cent in last two sessions.
According to stock market experts, rising crude oil prices are expected to hit margin benefit of the company and higher interest rate regime is also going to dent infra sector spending where paints play a major raw material for the sector. They said that paint stocks are expected to remain under the sell-off heat and advised positional investors to avoid taking any fresh position in the counter.
Speaking on the reason for dip in stock price of paint majors, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Crude oil prices are rising and paint manufacturers use crude oil as major raw material. So, in the wake of rising crude oil prices, paint manufacturers margin is expected to go down and reason for dip in Asian Paints and Berger Paints shares should be seen from this specs. Apart from this, low interest rate regime is about to end and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already indicated about increasing interest rates in upcoming monetary policy meeting. So, in the wake of higher interest rate regime, infrastructure spending are expected to witness some dent. As paints are one of the major raw material for various infra projects, lower infra spending may hit paint business volume as well."
Expecting sell-off in Asian Paints and Berger Paints to further continue, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Both paint stocks are looking weak on chart pattern and there can be some more sell-off expected in these paint stocks. Asian Paints share price may go up to ₹2550 per share levels whereas Berger Paints may go down up to ₹480 per share levels."
"At least 10 per cent further correction in both Asian Paints and Berger Paints shares are expected from current levels," said Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities.
