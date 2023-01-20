Why Asian Paints share price is correcting despite positive Q3 results2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 12:55 PM IST
- Asian Paints failed to in-cash benefit of fall in crude oil and other raw material prices as muted demand pared this favourable business environment of the chemical major
Stock market today: Asian Paints share price has been under sell off pressure since early morning deal even though the paint major reported positive Q3 results on Thursday. According to stock market experts, the chemical major has reported positive results but these results are below expectations of the Dalal Street. Experts said that market was expecting better quarterly numbers from Asian Paints as raw materials including crude oil prices had gone down during the latest quarter.
