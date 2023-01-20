Why Asian Paints share price is correcting despite positive Q3 results

Stock market experts went on to add that the stock may further go down and come around ₹2,700 apiece levels. However, this would be a good buying zone for bottom finishers as recent depreciation in the crude oil prices and other raw materials may reflect in upcoming quarters. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to further accumulate around ₹2,700 whereas fresh buyers can also add Asian Paints shares in its portfolio for short to medium term target of ₹3,000 to ₹3,200 apiece levels.