Markets
Why is asset class diversification more crucial now than ever?
SummaryWith the Indian equities facing uncertain times - whether it’s potential disruptions from Trump’s policies, the Union Budget, or the question of foreign investors returning—market experts are backing asset class diversification as a smart way to ride out the volatility.
MUMBAI : Two decades ago, investing mostly meant parking money in fixed deposits, property, or maybe equities, leaving little room for diversification—spreading investments across various asset classes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more