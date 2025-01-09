Shantanu Bhargava, managing director and head of listed investment at Waterfield Advisors, believes the core principles of asset allocation remain constant and that it was just as important in the past as it is today. However, he noted, “It has become even more critical now, as 2025 is expected to bring heightened volatility due to potentially disruptive impact of Trump's policies on the global economy and fund flows, China's slowdown, our economy's slowdown, and pockets of excessive valuations in our stock markets."