Why Bajaj Finance shares surged over 4.5% today?

Pune-headquartered NBFC major, Bajaj Finance witnessed a stellar buying sentiment on Wednesday's trading session. Bajaj Finance and its parent Bajaj Finserv were the biggest contributors to Sensex today. The investors' optimism in Bajaj shares come after Bajaj Finance announced its provisional data for the first quarter of FY23 ahead of its result. The stock skyrocketed as the company made strong growth in terms of new loans and customer franchises, meanwhile, also continued to maintain a robust liquidity position.

