Why Bajaj Finance shares today tanked 500 in a single day

Shares of Bajaj Finance today tanked 8% or nearly ₹550 after the company's asset under management numbers for the quarter ended December 31 came in below market expectations. Sharing its business update to exchanges, Bajaj Finance said that its assets under management (AUM) grew by 27% year on year to approximately ₹230,850 crore as of 31 December 2022 as compared to ₹181,250 crore as of 31 December 2021. AUM in Q3 FY23 grew by approximately ₹ 12,500 crore. On a sequential basis (quarter on quarter), it was up 6%.

