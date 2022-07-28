Why Bajaj Finserv has announced stock split, bonus shares issue & what it means for shareholders, investors2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 01:54 PM IST
- Bajaj Finserv's board approved stock split and bonus shares issue in the board meet today
In a reward to its shareholders, Financial services company Bajaj Finserv on Thursday announced that its board has approved the proposal of sub division of equity shares as well as the issue of bonus shares. The stock of the company zoomed over 9% on the BSE after the announcements along with its Q1FY23 results.