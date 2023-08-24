Why Bank Nifty has been rising for the last two sessions — explained

Why Bank Nifty has been rising for the last two sessions — explained2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Stock market today: Banking and financial stocks are in an uptrend ahead of the release of RBI policy meeting minutes and Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole meeting
Stock market today: Ahead of RBI policy meeting minutes release and US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at much awaited Jackson Home meeting, which is beginning today, banking and financial stocks are in uptrend for the last two sessions. Bank Nifty index has rallied to the tune of over 950 points in last two day. Barring ?HDFC Bank shares, all Bank Nifty stocks are in green zone. Shares of IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bandhan Bank are among the top gainers during Thursday deals.
