Why Bank Nifty outperformed Sensex today — explained

Why Bank Nifty outperformed Sensex today — explained2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Nifty vs Sensex vs Bank Nifty: Due to weakness in US dollar, IT stocks are expected to remain under pressure and hence banking stocks are expected to remain most favourite for FII and DIIs, say experts
Stock market today: After sell off in HDFC twins share price leading to pause in stock market rally on the weekend session, Indian stocks market bounced back strongly during Monday deals as all key benchmark indices registered a sizeable gain. Most of the sectors including auto, banking, IT, Tech and power sector stocks registered handsome gains in intraday session. However, Bank Nifty index outperformed other key benchmark indices as Bank Nifty today gained over 1.50 per cent whereas Nifty and Sensex gained 1.15 and 1.22 per cent respectively.
