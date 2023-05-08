Why Bank Nifty outperformed Sensex today — explained

According to stock market experts, Indian stock market is rising due to weakness in US dollar and looming economic slowdown concerns raised by the US Fed officials in recent FOMC meeting. So, FIIs are expected to buy in bulk in Indian equities, especially in auto, banking and capital goods segment. As most of the private banks, who dominate the Nifty Bank index, have declared strong Q4 results and market is expecting sustained credit growth in Indian banks. Therefore, both FIIs and DIIs are expected to pump money in banking segment. That's why Bank Nifty index has outperformed other benchmark indices and the trend is expected to continue in short to medium term.