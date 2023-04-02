Why Bank of Baroda, Coforge are expected to rise in coming week

Bank of Baroda

The BoB stock has formed a cluster of support on the lower end of ₹160-158 which will act as a cushion for the bulls. There are multiple bullish candlestick patterns on the weekly chart which confirms the strength of the stock. The stock on the lower time has found support on the rising trend line and also a falling trend line breakout. The positive momentum is likely to push the stock higher toward the level of ₹180/195.