Why banking stocks are rising after RBI policy announcement — explained

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rates by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent. With this rate hike they have further closed the gap between inflation and interest rates which currently stands at 7 per cent. We are in a much better position compared to all the other major global economies which are still struggling with high inflation and falling behind the curve. With the gap between our inflation and interest rates narrowing we expect the quantum and speed of rate hikes to reduce going forward," said Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives, Samco Securities.