Why Bata India shares plunged over 3% today - Explained1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 05:54 PM IST
The footwear major's revenue from operations stood at ₹958.1 crore, reporting a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent, compared to ₹943 crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of Bata India plunged over three per cent today, a day after the company reported its net profit declined 10 per cent to ₹106 crore in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24). Bata India's consolidated net profit in the corresponding period last year stood at ₹119.3 crore. The footwear major's revenue from operations stood at ₹958.1 crore, reporting a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent, compared to ₹943 crore in the year-ago period.
