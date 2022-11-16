Why Berkshire Hathaway’s latest big bet is on a Taiwanese chip maker

But over the following years, Mr. Buffett’s view of technology shifted significantly. In 2011, Berkshire invested $10.7 billion in the shares of International Business Machines Corp., an ill-fated bet that it exited entirely in 2018. Berkshire made another large foray into the sector in 2016, when it disclosed it had a nearly $1 billion stake in Apple Inc. The iPhone maker is now Berkshire’s biggest single stockholding. Berkshire also had a roughly $1 billion stake in Amazon.com Inc. as of the end of the third quarter. Earlier this year, the Omaha, Neb., conglomerate revealed it had built a roughly $4 billion stake in computer-and-printer maker HP Inc.

