Why Bharti Airtel shares hit new 52-week high? Brokerage raises target price

In its research note dated November 20, ICICI Securities analysts on the tariff hike in Haryana and Odisha circles, said, "this is indeed a bold move and the tariff hike quantum is beyond our best-case scenario. It shows Bharti’s strong urge to drive ARPU to Rs300 (from Rs190 in Q2FY23) and that the move is not just another for the bucket list. This is also a message/offer to competition that – Bharti is ready to walk the talk on tariff hikes."