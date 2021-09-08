Stock market today: Telecom stocks have been rallying for the last two days on speculations of some announcement of relief in AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues payment. Telecom major Bharti Airtel share price shot up around 5 per cent in the last two days while Vodafone Idea shares have skyrocketed around 40 per cent in the last 5 trade sessions. According to experts, if the relief package for the sector is announced, then it will be a big positive trigger for the entire telecom sector.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said, "Telecom stocks are rallying for the last two days ahead of the cabinet meeting as there is an expectation of announcement of a relief package for the sector. If there is an announcement related to that then it will be a big positive trigger for the entire telecom sector."

Echoing Santosh Meena's views, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "The Government of India has recently granted permission to manufacture telecom hardware equipment like optic fiber cable, router, modem, etc. making it easier for made in India 5G roll out. This has triggered upside in telecom hardware stocks like Tejas Networks, Sterlite Tech, etc. Apart from this, market is of the opinion that relief in AGR dues will be a big boost for telecom companies, especially for Vodafone Idea. Some relief in AGR dues payment is strongly anticipated."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities went on to add that even if relief in AGR dues is not announced, telecom hardware companies like Tejas Networks and Sterlite Technologies shares are expected to scale further as they are in the telecom hardware business. He said that Bharti Airtel has already announced to increase tariff and achieve ₹200 ARPU from existing around ₹145 ARPU (Average Revenue Per User).

“So Reliance Jio is expected to follow suit and in that case market is assessing whether Reliance Jio ARPU would come around ₹160 to ₹170. So valuations of these two telecom players have gone up at Dalal Street and they will continue to show upside swing even if relief in AGR dues is not announced."

Asked about the telecom stocks that one can look at if the relief in AGR dues is announced, Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said, "Reliance and Bharti Airtel both have witnessed multi-month breakout therefore the bullish momentum is likely to continue in the coming days."

He said that Vodafone Idea may witness big swings due to its high beta nature but the situation is still vulnerable for this counter as there is a good chance that this sector is heading towards duopoly therefore investors are advised to remain with the top two players.

