Why brokerage has 'Buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki shares after new Baleno launch

Why brokerage has 'Buy' rating on Maruti Suzuki shares after new Baleno launch2 min read . 01:04 PM IST
- Visiting the features list in the Baleno 2022, JM Financial said it derives the same comfort & reiterated its Buy stance on the auto stock
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maruti Suzuki launched five products back-to-back, including Ertiga, Ciaz, Brezza, Baleno and S-Cross, with the success ratio was well over 80%. The previous product cycle played out effectively on both the crucial parameters of market share and margins, said brokerage house JM Financial in a note.
Maruti Suzuki launched five products back-to-back, including Ertiga, Ciaz, Brezza, Baleno and S-Cross, with the success ratio was well over 80%. The previous product cycle played out effectively on both the crucial parameters of market share and margins, said brokerage house JM Financial in a note.
“Lack of contemporary features, limited UV portfolio and absence of diesel variants have been the key voids in case of Maruti Suzuki. Whether hybrid technology introduction will address the diesel conundrum or not will be seen over time However, if one looks closely at Baleno 2022, it does gives a glimpse of what to expect from the new Maruti Suzuki product cycle," the note said.
“Lack of contemporary features, limited UV portfolio and absence of diesel variants have been the key voids in case of Maruti Suzuki. Whether hybrid technology introduction will address the diesel conundrum or not will be seen over time However, if one looks closely at Baleno 2022, it does gives a glimpse of what to expect from the new Maruti Suzuki product cycle," the note said.
Visiting the features list in the Baleno 2022, the brokerage said it derives the same comfort today and reiterated its Buy stance on Maruti Suzuki shares with March 2023 fair value (target price) of ₹9,500 (from ₹8,100).
"With the Baleno 2022, the auto manufacturer seems to have reworked its DNA and becoming fit for young buyers. In addition to high fuel-efficiency (Baleno 2022 is at least 10% more fuel-efficient than the nearest competition), Baleno incorporates class-leading features both in comfort and safety, while maintaining its competitive edge on price," the note added.
Further, significant fuel price inflation (over 20% increase in CY21) and the government’s push towards increasing CNG distribution across the country has resulted in better offtake of CNG- powered vehicles, as per JM Financial. Maruti Suzuki dominates the CNG segment with over 85% market share.
“Maruti Suzuki traditional strength has been fuel efficiency. However, with the passage of time, being ‘fuel efficient’ and ‘utilitarian’ is not sufficient. A growing segment of customers demand new-age features, safety, etc. In a nutshell, a ‘complete package’," JM Financial's note added.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!