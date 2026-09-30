Why BSE stock tanked 3.5% despite Nifty inclusion post index reshuffle - What lies ahead for investors?

Shares of BSE, one of Asia’s oldest stock exchanges, tanked 3.5% in Wednesday’s trade on 30 September to rest at ₹3,092 apiece, surrendering all of their previous-day gains as the boost from its entry into the Nifty 50 was offset by stake sales by Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas.

The stock entered the Nifty 50 for the first time, replacing IT giant Wipro as part of the NSE’s twice-a-year index rebalancing. The index rebalancing process was conducted on Tuesday. However, the positive impact of its Nifty 50 inclusion was partly offset by stake sales by key institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas have each offloaded their respective stakes in the company. As per NSE data, BNP Paribas sold a total of 4,451,693 shares, whereas Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius Limited trimmed its stake by selling 2,381,571 shares.

In a separate large deal, UTI Mutual Fund purchased 2,712,950 shares of BSE, while Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 2,529,550 shares, Mint reported earlier.

As per Trendlyne shareholding data, general retail investors continued to remain the largest shareholders in the company, with a cumulative stake of 54.4%. DIIs and FIIs owned 24.2% and 21.3%, respectively, at the end of the June-ending quarter.

Looking at the stock's performance, it ended each of the last four months in losses, causing it to drop 25.42%. The massive decline has also led the stock to give up a significant portion of its yearly gains, although it remains up 17.5%. If it manages to close 2026 lower, it will mark the stock’s fourth straight year of gains.

BSE shares technical outlook: Can the stock reclaim ₹ 3,300? Since the stock is struggling to find momentum, technical experts see more pain ahead. Rajesh Bhosale, technical analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said the stock remains below all key moving averages, indicating near-term weakness. He added that the stock could remain under pressure until it decisively crosses ₹3,300, while ₹2,950 is the next key support level.

Sunny Agrawal, Deputy Vice President – Fundamental Research at SBI Securities, said BSE has been consolidating in the ₹3,075– ₹3,308 range since mid-September.

Despite the consolidation, the stock continues to trade below its key short- and long-term moving averages, indicating a weak overall trend. The RSI remains flat, suggesting a sideways bias, while the MACD has also flattened and continues to remain below the zero line, reinforcing the subdued momentum.

Agrawal said the ₹3,050– ₹3,060 zone is likely to act as immediate support, with a decisive break below this range potentially triggering fresh selling pressure. On the upside, the ₹3,300– ₹3,320 zone is likely to act as a key resistance.