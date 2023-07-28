Why capital goods stocks are rising despite weakness in stock market — explained

Stock market today: Despite weak stock market sentiments, capital goods shares have managed to deliver strong upside movement in last few sessions. BSE Capital Goods Index has been in continuous upside trend and Indian stock market experts are expecting further upside in the index. They said that after the strong L&T results for Q1FY24, market mood has gone upbeat on the segment as Dalal Street observers believe that capital goods companies are sitting on record order book and this would help them improve their Capex in upcoming quarters as well. They said that despite weakness in Indian stock market, investors are betting behind capital goods shares as they are looking safe in current scenario.

