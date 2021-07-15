Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Why CDSL shares have surged 35% in 6 days, CAMS 20% in 3 days

Why CDSL shares have surged 35% in 6 days, CAMS 20% in 3 days

Premium
CDSL share price has been surging in the past few session
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Livemint

  • CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country
  • CAMS is a Mutual Fund Transfer Agency to the Indian AMCs

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) have been surging in the past few days with the stock gaining around 35% in the last six sessions. Meanwhile, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) shares have gained around 20% in the last three days.

On Thursday, CDSL shares were up 4.5% to 1,363 on the NSE in early deals while CAMS jumped over 1% to 3,495 apiece.

The capital markets witnessed an unprecedented monthly addition of 2.4 million new retail investors over the past four months. Among the primary reasons behind these stocks' rally could be given to the rise in the demat accounts that have surged during the pandemic as new investors turn up. ''We expect the larger organised players to see sustained market share gains. Increased retail activity and a market clocking all-time highs have supported higher volumes, thereby boosting broking revenues,'' HDFC Securities said.

Chart source: HDFC Securities
Domestic brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities expects strong tailwinds for AMCs as active equity witnessed net inflows of 222 billion during Q1FY22, aided by healthy SIP flows. ''Higher equity prices and lower fixed income yields are expected to boost treasury gains,'' it said.

CDSL recently become the first depository to open more than four crore active Demat accounts. ''With the action happening in the IPO market, there may be new depositary accounts opening only for these IPOs as July and August look to be the busiest month for IPOs. That, technically means that there may be lot of business for CDSL,'' said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

''So, this may be one of the reasons why markets looking at large topline and profit jump coming in for CDSL as there business is dependent on these accounts that they open,'' he added.

CDSL is one of the two depositories in India and the only listed one in the country, the other being NSDL. It generates income from several charges like transaction, IPO/corporate activity, online data charges. Its shares have rallied around 250% in the past year.

CAMS is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds (AMCs) and other financial institutions. It is a transfer agent of MFs with an aggregate market share of approximately 70% based on average assets under management (AAUM) managed by its clients.

