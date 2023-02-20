Why Cipla share price is falling today — explained

Stock market today: Cipla share price has been under sell off heat since stock market opened today. Cipla share price today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of ₹955.25 apiece on NSE in early morning deals, logging intraday loss to the tune of 7 per cent on Monday morning deals. According to stock market investors, this slump in Cipla stock is mainly due to the recent declaration by the pharma stock with Indian exchanges. They said that the stock may further go down towards ₹875 apiece levels as the stock come below the psychological ₹1,000 levels and sustained below this for more than two hours.

