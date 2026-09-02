Why Coal India share price is surging today - Here's what fuelling the PSU stock rally

Coal India share price jumped more than 4% in early deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 2 September, defying weak market sentiment. The PSU stock opened at ₹405.25 against its previous close of ₹402.50 and jumped 4.2% to an intraday high of ₹419.30. Around 9:25 AM, Coal India shares were nearly 4% up at ₹418.30. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.88% down at 76,267 at that time.

Why is Coal India share price surging? Coal India shares witnessed strong buying interest on Wednesday morning, buoyed by the company's healthy business update.

In an exchange filing after market hours on 1 September, the company said it increased its total coal supplies to 60.60 million tonnes (MT) in August, registering a 5.50% growth over the 57.40 MT supplied during the corresponding month last year.

The company said it also recorded a 4.5% growth in coal supplies to the power sector during the month, reaching 48.46 MT, compared to 46.39 MT in August FY26.

Coal supplies to the non-regulated sector (NRS) also registered robust growth, increasing by 9.6% to 12.12 MT in August FY27 from 11.06 MT in August last year, according to the company's exchange filing.

The company further said that its total coal supplies during the first five months of FY27, till August, reached 322.90 MT, compared to 302.60 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year, thus registering a growth of 6.70%.

"The higher supplies also enabled Coal India to liquidate around 55 MT of pithead coal stocks during the first five months of FY27. With approximately 76 MT of coal currently

available at its pitheads, CIL has sufficient inventory to support power generation requirements in the coming months," said Coal India.