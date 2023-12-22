Why Coal India shares are skyrocketing — explained
Coal India shares have delivered 60% return to its shareholders in last six months
Coal India shares have been in uptrend after ushering in current financial year 2023-24. The PSU stock bottomed out at around ₹210 apiece levels on NSE at the end of March 2023 and after than it has been rising to new 52-high on a regular basis. This week on Tuesday and Wednesday, it touched new 52-week high but retraced after profit-booking trigger on Wednesday.
