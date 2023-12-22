Why Coal India shares are skyrocketing — explained

Coal India shares have been in uptrend after ushering in current financial year 2023-24. The PSU stock bottomed out at around ₹210 apiece levels on NSE at the end of March 2023 and after than it has been rising to new 52-high on a regular basis. This week on Tuesday and Wednesday, it touched new 52-week high but retraced after profit-booking trigger on Wednesday.

Coal India share price is once again under the radar of stock market bulls during early morning deals on Friday. Coal India share price today opened upside and came close to its 52-week high of ₹371.80 per share levels.

According to stock market experts, Coal India shares are rising on growth theme in the Indian economy. Market is sensing that growth would fuel demand for thermal power leading to rise in demand for coal as Coil India Limited has monopoly business in coal supply. They said that Coal India shares are lookling bullish on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹400 apiece levels in near term.

Triggers for Coal India shares

On triggers that are fueling Coal India share price rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "After strong economic numbers growth theme is working in Indian stock market. As growth is expected to fuel demand for thermal power, market is expecting rise in coal demand as well. Since, Coal India Ltd has monopoly business in coal supply, market is expecting rise in business volume of Coal India Ltd."

Avinash Gorakshkar went on to add that Coal India Ltd has increased its production, which signals he PSU is wekk equipped to meet the rise in demand for coal by theremal power producer companies. Gorakshkar said that budget 2024 is also expected to remain a growth oriented budget and hence Coal India shares are expected to remain in bull rend for at least next one month.

Coal India share price target

Expecting further rise in Coal India shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Coal India shares are looking bullish on chart pattern. Those who have this stock may continue to hold the PSU stock with trailing stop loss at ₹345 apiece levels. Coal India share price may touch ₹380 ands ₹400 per share levels in short term."

Bagadia advised fresh investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy for above mentioned target with strict stop loss at ₹245 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

