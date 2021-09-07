Why coffee stocks are surging today? Top stock picks from experts

On coffee stocks to buy today, Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said, "Both Technically and fundamentally, Tata coffee and CCL Products look strong where Tata coffee has an immediate resistance zone of ₹215 to ₹220. Above this, we can expect a move towards ₹245 level. On the downside, ₹200 to ₹195 is a critical demand zone, and only below this, we can expect any weakness. CCL Products may continue to outperform because of its strong financials where ₹415 to ₹430 is an immediate resistance zone. Above this, it is likely to head towards 500 levels while ₹400 to ₹385 is an immediate and strong demand zone."