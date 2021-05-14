Why Covid-19 crisis has failed to trigger deep stock market selloff in India?

Even as the nation reports more than 300,000 confirmed infections and over 4,000 deaths a day, India’s benchmark equity index has been moving in line with regional peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index has declined 6.6% from a mid-February peak, about as much as the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index. That compares with a 23% tumble in the Sensex in March last year when the coronavirus pandemic started to rage globally. The Sensex is also heading for a 1% decline this week, less than the 3.5% fall for the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}