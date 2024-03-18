Markets
Why Dalal Street’s one-time darlings are struggling to keep the romance going
Abhishek Mukherjee 9 min read 18 Mar 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Summary
- HDFC Bank, HUL and Asian Paints have for long been the undisputed leaders of their industries. But the stocks’ recent spell of underperformance has starkly demonstrated the market’s most pervasive disclaimer—past performance is no guarantee of future results. And yes, size does matter.
New Delhi: On the night of 2 October 1980, in a makeshift boxing ring set up in the parking lot of the glitzy Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas, Muhammad Ali walked out to rapturous applause. Ali, arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time, had come out of his short-lived retirement to fight Larry Holmes, his one-time sparring partner.
