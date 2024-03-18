Why Dalal Street’s one-time darlings are struggling to keep the romance going

“Leaders often face diminishing returns on growth after reaching a certain scale. Their sheer size makes significant leaps more challenging. We see this with established companies like HUL, HDFC Bank, and Asian Paints. These giants are entering a mature phase, where explosive growth becomes less likely," said Sunil Nyati, managing director, Swastika Investmart, a brokerage. However, these companies still possess the potential for steady, albeit slower, expansion, he added.